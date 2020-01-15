Beckley’s longest-serving councilwoman announces she will not seek re-election

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After 16 years on the Beckley Common Council for Ward 2, Ann Worley has decided to not run for re-election.

Her 16 years of service makes her the longest-serving woman that has ever served on Beckley’s council. She announced at the council meeting on Tuesday night as she got emotional.

Worley says her highlights include passing the LGBTQ ordinance and seeing the Raleigh Playhouse open up for the first time.

She says all good things come to an end and that it’s time to enter a new chapter in her life.

“You’re never too old for goals and dreams and I have those still, and I want to pursue those,” Worley said. “My son lives out West, and I want to be able to go and visit and travel and there’s some theatre opportunities that might come forward for me. I want to explore the options out in the world. It’s a big oil’ world and I want to be out in it.”

Worley will finish her term that will end on June 30.