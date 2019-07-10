Beckley’s Lights for Liberty Vigil Aims to Protest Migrant Detention Centers

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Lights for Liberty is a vigil protesting the conditions in U.S. migrant detention centers. This is happening all across the country on Friday and in Beckley.

The Beckley vigil will be held at the gazebo downtown next to the Intermodal Gateway. It will last from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. and feature local speakers and artists. The Women’s March organization is putting it on with help from the New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

“We believe people should be treated with dignity and respect,” one of the organizers, Carol Workman, said. “We don’t believe in separating children from their families. It’s time for them to make some changes in immigration laws and correct what’s going on at the border right now.”

The speakers will start at 8:00 and the candlelight vigil will start at 9:00. There will be a limited number of lights, so if you plan on attending, organizers encourage bringing your own candle. The Beckley vigil is one of five happening across the state. For more information on the vigil, click here.