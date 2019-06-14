Beckley’s First Pride Event Scheduled For Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley’s first ever pride festival filled with all day events, is set to take place this Saturday.

The Pride event will kick off at 11 am with an opening ceremony at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Guests speakers include Frances Ayers, Robert Dunlap, Delegate Danielle Walker, Kelly Elkins, Danielle Stewart, and Beth Lewis.

Throughout the day there will be drag shows, a magician, music entertainment, and vendors selling food and crafts.

Kids will also have opportunities to enjoy a bounce house, free face painting, and more.

Special presentations for teens and adults are planned, too.

For a complete schedule of events, you can visit the Beckley Pride website at https://beckleypride.org/