Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Beckley’s 29th Annual Chili Night Happening Next Weekend
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Beckley’s 29th Annual Chili Night Happening Next Weekend

Charistin ClarkBy Sep 25, 2019, 17:28 pm

1
0

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- Beckley’s 29th annual Chili Night is coming up.

45 different chili vendors will be set up on Saturday, October 5th from 5-8:30 where they will be serving about 60 types of chili. There will also be 30 other vendors selling other types of foods, a small carnival, and three stages of entertainment.

“It seems like it’s become a fall tradition, just like carving pumpkins and looking at leaves. People like to perfect their chili recipes and come out and sample different chili and see their friends that they might not see all year long, so they come out to chili night and see it. It’s a pretty big social event and just a great way to showcase our community,” said Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield.

Tickets are on sale at $5 for five sample tickets and a people’s choice voting coin. You can purchase tickets in advance at the Exhibition Coal Mine, Youth Museum, City Hall, and the Black Knight Golf Shop, as well as ticket booths set up at the event.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X