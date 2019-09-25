Beckley’s 29th Annual Chili Night Happening Next Weekend

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- Beckley’s 29th annual Chili Night is coming up.

45 different chili vendors will be set up on Saturday, October 5th from 5-8:30 where they will be serving about 60 types of chili. There will also be 30 other vendors selling other types of foods, a small carnival, and three stages of entertainment.

“It seems like it’s become a fall tradition, just like carving pumpkins and looking at leaves. People like to perfect their chili recipes and come out and sample different chili and see their friends that they might not see all year long, so they come out to chili night and see it. It’s a pretty big social event and just a great way to showcase our community,” said Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield.

Tickets are on sale at $5 for five sample tickets and a people’s choice voting coin. You can purchase tickets in advance at the Exhibition Coal Mine, Youth Museum, City Hall, and the Black Knight Golf Shop, as well as ticket booths set up at the event.