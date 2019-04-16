Beckley’s 13th Annual Sweet Treats now seeking dessert participants

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley’s Events Committee is now registering dessert vendors for Beckley’s 13th annual Sweet Treats dessert event planned for Saturday, May 11. Held in conjunction with Raleigh County Schools’ Day of the Arts which features music performed by local students, the event kicks-off of the Rhododendron Festival. In addition, educational booths relative to emergency preparedness will be on hand. The music concerts will begin at 10:30 am, with dessert ticket sales at 10:45 a.m., and dessert-tasting hours from 11:00 a.m. to around 3:00 p.m. (or while supplies last). Activities will take place on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (top of parking facility) on Neville Street, with the lower transit level as a rain back-up location.

Sweet Treats offers an opportunity to promote local businesses and organizations, plus help raise funds for the United Way. Dessert participants provide at least 100 samples, preferably ten dozen. Attendees will purchase tickets for samples, and the dessert participants will collect their tickets in exchange for samples. Participants may also sell larger dessert portions, other food or items, and/or take orders at their booth. Participants can promote their desserts, and/or their business or charity, plus they will be supporting the United Way as a participant during this fun community event. Food vendors should follow all requirements of the Raleigh County Health Department.

The performances by local students are free to attend, as well as the Emergency Preparedness Fair. Dessert-tasting tickets can be purchased for $5 (includes a strip of five sample tickets that can be used for dessert / drink samples, and a Peoples Choice voting coin). Ticket proceeds will benefit the United Way & help cover event expenses. Registration details may be found on the city’s website www.beckley.org, click on Beckley Events, or call 304-256-1776, or follow Beckley Events Facebook page. Dessert / food vendors should register by April 26.

2019 Raleigh County Schools Day with the Arts Schedule:

10:30 – 10:50 – Independence High School

11:00 – 11:20 – Daniels Elementary School

11:30 – 11:50 – Woodrow Wilson Jazz

12:00 – 12:20 – Bradley Elementary

12:30 – 12:50 – Independence High School Trio (Seth Hughes)

1:00 – 1:20 – Woodrow Wilson High School Chorus

1:30 – 1:50 – Independence Middle School Drama Club

2:00 – 2:20 – Coal City Elementary

2:30 – 2:50 – Park Middle School Chorus