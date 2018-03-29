Beckley YMCA Pre-School To Stay Open Until May

Beckley., WV (WOAY) – Earlier this year the Beckley YMCA Pre-School was supposed to close on March 30th but that all changed thanks to several parents.

In January the Board of Directors determined the YMCA could not continue to sustain the operation of the preschool. One month later the board scheduled a meeting with parents to discuss the future of the program.

YMCA employees told Newswatch, after the meeting an agreement was made that the Pre-school could finish the school year if parents raised the funding.

Several parents rallied together to raise the money in order to continue the program. The new projected closing date has now been pushed to the end of May.

