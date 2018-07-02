Beckley Woman Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Drug Charges

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A Beckley woman was sentenced to federal prison on drug charges, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Detria Carter, 33, of Beckley, previously entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. Carter was sentenced to 151 months, or 12 years and 7 months, in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of several agencies, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Postal Inspection Service also provided assistance throughout the investigation.

“Instead of learning a lesson from her brother who was locked up on unrelated drug charges, Detria Carter decides to maintain his drug business,” said United States Mike Stuart. “Now she’ll be spending almost 13 years in federal prison.”

Additionally, Carter admitted that on May 25, 2017, she was stopped by an officer with the Beckley Police Department. At this time, Carter possessed 996 grams of cocaine, approximately 454 grams of cocaine base, or “crack,” and a quantity of fentanyl. Carter admitted that it was her intent, and the intent of the drug trafficking organization, to distribute these controlled substances in Raleigh County. Police officers also found two firearms within the same bag the controlled substances were found.