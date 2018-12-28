BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Beckley Woman Cuts Off Home Confinement Bracelet And Flees
CrimeWatchLocal NewsNewsWatch

Beckley Woman Cuts Off Home Confinement Bracelet And Flees

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 28, 2018, 10:25 am

99
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is back in jail after she cut her home confinement bracelet off and fled.

According to a criminal complaint, Renee Jo Rummel was placed on home confinement for charges of fraud and delivery of a controlled substance back in October.  On December 1, 2018, deputies received an alert that the strap to the transmitter was cut.  When deputies went to the home, a relative said Rummel cut her leg transmitter while she was sleeping and observed the transmitter laying on the front porch.  Rummel had cut the ankle monitor with scissors, fled the residence and never returned.

Rummel is charged with one count of felony escape and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.

Previous PostNew River Health Moves Sophia Office Effective 12/31
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X