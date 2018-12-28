Beckley Woman Cuts Off Home Confinement Bracelet And Flees

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is back in jail after she cut her home confinement bracelet off and fled.

According to a criminal complaint, Renee Jo Rummel was placed on home confinement for charges of fraud and delivery of a controlled substance back in October. On December 1, 2018, deputies received an alert that the strap to the transmitter was cut. When deputies went to the home, a relative said Rummel cut her leg transmitter while she was sleeping and observed the transmitter laying on the front porch. Rummel had cut the ankle monitor with scissors, fled the residence and never returned.

Rummel is charged with one count of felony escape and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.