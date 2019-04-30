Beckley Woman Cited After TSA Finds Loaded Gun in Carry-on Bag

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)-A Beckley woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport Saturday, April 27, when they detected a loaded gun in the woman’s carry-on bag, according to TSA.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets. The woman was not ticketed to fly and had received a gate pass from the airline to enable her to escort a ticketed passenger to the gate.

TSA officials notified the Yeager Airport Police, who responded to the checkpoint and detained the woman for questioning prior to citing her on weapons charges.

Individuals who possess a gate pass to escort other individuals to their gate must pass through the security checkpoint and follow all of the same protocols and procedures as ticketed passengers, which means that no weapons or other prohibited items are permitted to be carried through the TSA checkpoint by the gate pass holder.

This marks, the second gun stopped by TSA at the checkpoint this year. Both guns were detected this month.

TSA has the authority to access civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

The complete list of penalties is posted online.