Beckley Woman Charged For Sexual Abuse, Says ‘It May Have Happened While Intoxicated’

Jan 07, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is behind bars after allegedly sexually abusing a male juvenile for four months.

According to court documents, Carrie Evans made sexual contact with a male juvenile victim who was six years of age at the time and in her care while residing in a camper on Walton’s Mountain Road in Rhodell.  The sexual abuse went on from May 1, 2017, until September 1, 2017.

Evans told deputies that “there is a possibility she may have made sexual contact with the male who was in her care while she was intoxicated.”  She also advised, “if the juvenile stated it happened then it did.”

Evans is charged with sexual abuse and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

