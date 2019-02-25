Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Woman Charged After Uncapped Needle Was Found At Child’s Bed With Heroin Inside

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 25, 2019, 13:58 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley woman is in jail facing child neglect charges.

According to court documents, CPS found an uncapped syringe, filled with a brown liquid, lying on the floor beside the child’s bed.   The mother, Ashley Gibson-Herrin, told authorities that the brown liquid was heroin and didn’t know how the syringe.  The uncapped needle was in a position which the child could have easily stepped on it while getting out of the bed.  The home had no running water due to late payments.

Gibson-Herrin is charged with child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.

She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.

