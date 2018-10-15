Beckley Woman Becomes New Executive Director Of Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority today announced that Tammy Coffman, a Beckley resident, has been named the new Executive Director of Tamarack.

Ms. Coffman joins Tamarack with 20 years’ experience in retail development, customer service, marketing, planning, managing and new business development as Executive Director of Capitol Market, Inc. in Charleston.

“Tammy’s leadership over the past 20 years has been instrumental in transforming Capitol Market into the vibrant social, retail and tourism hub it is today,” said Mark Carbone, president of Capitol Market’s Board of Directors. “We’re so grateful for the work she’s done here, and can’t wait to see what she has in store for Tamarack.”

Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia is a tourist destination located at Exit 45 near Beckley, WV along the West Virginia Turnpike. Opened in 1996, this 81,000 square foot arts and crafts facility is a one-stop shop for West Virginia culture, heritage, handcrafts, fine art, regional cuisine, meetings, conferences and music.

“I am very excited to have Tammy as the Executive Director of Tamarack. She is a proven leader with the skills, vision and innovative ideas to help Tamarack achieve new levels of success as the nation’s first showcase of handcrafts, fine arts and great food prepared by Tamarack’s chefs,” said Greg Barr, General Manager of West Virginia Parkways Authority.