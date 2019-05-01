Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Woman Arrested On Prostitution Charges

Tyler BarkerBy May 01, 2019, 11:47 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley woman is in jail on prostitution charges.

According to police, Beckley Detectives conducted an undercover prostitution sting within the city of Beckley. Numerous citizens sent complaints of prostitution occurring on roadways and surrounding areas.

A confidential source observed a white female walking alongside 2nd street in Beckley. The female, Heather Marshall, offered to do things for the sum of 40 dollars.

Marshall was taken into custody and charged with solicitation of prostitution. She has a previous conviction of prostitution earlier in April. She is in jail under a 1,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

