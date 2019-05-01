Beckley Woman Arrested On Prostitution Charges

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley woman is in jail on prostitution charges.

According to police, Beckley Detectives conducted an undercover prostitution sting within the city of Beckley. Numerous citizens sent complaints of prostitution occurring on roadways and surrounding areas.

A confidential source observed a white female walking alongside 2nd street in Beckley. The female, Heather Marshall, offered to do things for the sum of 40 dollars.

Marshall was taken into custody and charged with solicitation of prostitution. She has a previous conviction of prostitution earlier in April. She is in jail under a 1,000 dollar bond.