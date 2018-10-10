Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Beckley Woman Arrested For Strangling A Man
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Beckley Woman Arrested For Strangling A Man

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 10, 2018, 10:25 am

8
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley woman is in jail after she strangled a man and tried to escape police custody.

According to court documents, Beckley Police were dispatched to a home for a physical domestic. When police arrived, the victim stated his girlfriend kept hitting him and put her hands around his throat and strangled him.  The victim did not lose consciousness but said she was squeezing so hard his voice sounded like Donald Duck and was getting light headed.

Police observed the victim bleeding from the nose, mouth, and had several bleeding scratches on his neck going around his throat.

The defendant, Pamela Motley, resisted arrest and tried to escape.  Motley refused to get inside the police car and started screaming.  Police had to tase Motley and she complied.

Motley is charged with strangulation, domestic battery, and obstructing an officer.  She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

Previous PostWest Virginia House Del. Frank Deem dies at 90
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X