Beckley Woman Arrested For Strangling A Man

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley woman is in jail after she strangled a man and tried to escape police custody.

According to court documents, Beckley Police were dispatched to a home for a physical domestic. When police arrived, the victim stated his girlfriend kept hitting him and put her hands around his throat and strangled him. The victim did not lose consciousness but said she was squeezing so hard his voice sounded like Donald Duck and was getting light headed.

Police observed the victim bleeding from the nose, mouth, and had several bleeding scratches on his neck going around his throat.

The defendant, Pamela Motley, resisted arrest and tried to escape. Motley refused to get inside the police car and started screaming. Police had to tase Motley and she complied.

Motley is charged with strangulation, domestic battery, and obstructing an officer. She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.