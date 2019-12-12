Beckley woman arrested after embezzling over 1,000 dollars from Kroger

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Dec 12, 2019, 10:25 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail after allegedly embezzling over 1,000 dollars from the Kroger’s in Beckley.

According to court documents, Danielle Catron allegedly had been using coupons to obtain cash from the registers she worked at from September 27th, 2019, to November 27th, 2019.  The defendant would keep coupons that customers would use when checking out and the defendant would then rescan those coupons at her register and withdraw the cash amount.

Catron allegedly did this on 88 different occasions, totally 1,329.00 dollars.

An outside analyst was able to provide ten videos showing Catron embezzling.

When police asked Catron about the potential embezzlement, she gave a statement admitting it, “I scanned coupons and took the cash amount of the coupon”.

Catron is charged with embezzlement and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

