Beckley woman arrested after embezzling over 1,000 dollars from Kroger

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail after allegedly embezzling over 1,000 dollars from the Kroger’s in Beckley.

According to court documents, Danielle Catron allegedly had been using coupons to obtain cash from the registers she worked at from September 27th, 2019, to November 27th, 2019. The defendant would keep coupons that customers would use when checking out and the defendant would then rescan those coupons at her register and withdraw the cash amount.

Catron allegedly did this on 88 different occasions, totally 1,329.00 dollars.

An outside analyst was able to provide ten videos showing Catron embezzling.

When police asked Catron about the potential embezzlement, she gave a statement admitting it, “I scanned coupons and took the cash amount of the coupon”.

Catron is charged with embezzlement and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond.