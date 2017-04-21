    •
    Beckley woman admits she beat baby, sexually abused 11-year-old

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 21, 2017, 11:44 am

    RALEIGH CO., WV (BY: JESSICA FARRISH, THE REGISTER-HERALD) — A 26-year-old Beckley woman admitted Thursday to injuring her own 11-month-old child and to sexually abusing a friend’s 11-year-old son in 2014.

    Christina Elizabeth Dillon entered a guilty plea before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on one charge of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and one charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

    “There are two different victims,” Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said.

