Beckley VAMC’s Volunteer Driving Program Needs More Drivers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Do you enjoy windshield time and helping Veterans? The Beckley VA Medical Center is still looking for people to volunteer as drivers.

On average, drivers transport Veteran to more than 680 monthly appointments between the Beckley VA Medical Center, the Greenbrier County VA Clinic, and Princeton VA Clinic. The Volunteer Driving Program is crucial in helping Veterans without transportation get to and from their appointments on time and safely.

It is a meaningful opportunity for those who want to make an impact in a Veteran’s life by donating their safe driving skills and time.

Start your year off right by volunteering. Contact the Beckley VA Medical Center Voluntary Service Office at (304) 255-2121 ext. 4162, for more information on how you can become a driver for a very much needed program.