Beckley VAMC to host Car & Bike Show

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Beckley VA Medical Center is hosting an Open Car & Bike Show on October 13 at its main facility in Beckley to honor Veterans at the facility.

The show had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence. It has partnered with WV Classic’s Cars Club and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 860 to put on the show.

Entry will be $10, which will help cover the cost of awards for future shows.

A free lunch of hot dogs, BBQ, sides, desserts, soda, and water will be provided.

More than 50 awards will be given out, including specialty awards for Best Car, Best Bike, Best Truck, Participants’ Choice and Sponsor’s Choice. Stacy Vasquez, Beckley VAMC director, will also present her “Director’s Choice” award. Five selected Veterans will choose their favorite cars and be presented a trophy.