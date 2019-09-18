Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Beckley VAMC Director Addresses Sexual Assault Investigation at Town Hall
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Beckley VAMC Director Addresses Sexual Assault Investigation at Town Hall

Anna SaundersBy Sep 17, 2019, 20:17 pm

61
0

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Tuesday night, the Beckley VA held a town hall meeting and the medical center director addressed the sexual assault allegations against a former employee at the center.

It was the first topic brought up in the meeting and Interim Director Ken Allensworth told those in attendance that the matters were being investigated by an independent inspector general. The rest is out of their hands. He did say the center is fully cooperating in the investigation but could not say how many patients have come forward. 

“I assumed the position as interim medical center director on May 13th,” Allensworth said. “It was shortly after that my team began to receive concerns. That was immediately referred for action.”

The director could say the accused employee had been fired but could not say when. He also did not reveal the identity or title of accused employee.  The VA holds quarterly town hall meetings every third month on the third Tuesday. 

Previous PostHealth Professionals Urging Preventive Care As Flu Season Approaches
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X