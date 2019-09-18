Beckley VAMC Director Addresses Sexual Assault Investigation at Town Hall

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Tuesday night, the Beckley VA held a town hall meeting and the medical center director addressed the sexual assault allegations against a former employee at the center.

It was the first topic brought up in the meeting and Interim Director Ken Allensworth told those in attendance that the matters were being investigated by an independent inspector general. The rest is out of their hands. He did say the center is fully cooperating in the investigation but could not say how many patients have come forward.

“I assumed the position as interim medical center director on May 13th,” Allensworth said. “It was shortly after that my team began to receive concerns. That was immediately referred for action.”

The director could say the accused employee had been fired but could not say when. He also did not reveal the identity or title of accused employee. The VA holds quarterly town hall meetings every third month on the third Tuesday.