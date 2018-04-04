Beckley VAMC Celebrates National Donate Life Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Nationally, 115,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant, including 2,500 in western

Pennsylvania and West Virginia. At least 20 will die each day without receiving the transplant they so desperately need.

Someone is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.

The Beckley VA Medical Center is pleased to join the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) to raise awareness

about organ, tissue and cornea donation, and to inspire everyone during Donate Life Month to be a hero — to be an

organ donor.

“Donate Life Month provides an opportunity to remind ourselves of what heroes look like,” said Susan Stuart, president

and CEO, CORE. “They are the sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, who — through organ, tissue and cornea

donation — gave life and offered healing to others. They are the 115,000 people who are waiting for a life-saving

transplant; yearning for more time with their loved ones. We also recognize the healthcare professionals, our hospital

heroes, who — through their hard work, ingenuity and compassion — provide the precious gift of life to so many in our

area.”

On Thursday, April 19 at 10 a.m., a special flag raising ceremony will take place in the Beckley VA’s auditorium honoring

donors and recipients and demonstrate the ongoing commitment to this cause. Two guest speakers – both Beckley

VAMC employees and recipients of organ donations – will speak of their experiences and the importance of Donate Life.

“Our close collaboration with CORE sets the gift of life in motion,” said Beckley VAMC Director Stacy Vasquez. “That

process starts with creating a culture of donation within our hospital and includes being donation champions — raising

awareness about the vital importance of registering as organ, tissue and cornea donors.”

In the 11 southern West Virginia counties the Beckley VAMC serves, there are approximately 150 Veterans that have

either had a transplant, are on a waiting list, or are in the process for receiving an organ transplant.

Approximately 11,000 people die annually who are considered medically suitable to donate organs, tissue and corneas,

yet only a fraction donate. Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race or medical history.

To sign up, visit core.org/register.

