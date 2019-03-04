Beckley VA Will Host Social Work Conference To Focus On LGBT Veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center will be holding a social work conference with the theme of “We Serve All Who Served” on March 29, 2019.

The conference will take place at the National Mine Health & Safety Academy from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The conference is free to those who wish to register. You do not have to be a medical provider to participate.

Continuing education credits have been approved as follows:

Social Work: 8 hours

Nursing: 8 hours

Psychology: 8 hours

LPC: Still pending

You must have valid identification to enter the Mining Academy property. A security guard is at the entrance.

This year’s theme focuses on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs is committed to serving all Veterans. Speech topics include LGBT – Healthcare Affirmation in Appalachia, Providing Inclusive and Affirming Healthcare to LGBT Populations, and Domestic Violence in the LGBT Community. There will be a panel discussion after lunch.

“LGBT and related identities” is an inclusive term for sexual and gender minorities. Veterans may have other ways of describing themselves, so the term “LGBT and related identities” is used to inclusively recognize the full range of sexual orientation and gender identity minorities. All Veterans are welcome at VA, even those who identify as a sexual or gender minority. Sexual and gender minority Veterans have faced stigma and discrimination, which can affect health. As a healthcare institution, we need to work to make sure that Veterans with LGBT and related identities know that they are welcome at VA.

More information regarding Veterans with LGBT and related identities can be found at https://www.patientcare.va.gov/LGBT/index.asp.

To register, submit your name, organization, profession, address, phone and email to meghan.brown3@va.gov or fax to 304-256-5350. For more information about the social work conference, contact Lorri Lambert at 304-255-2121 ext. 4179. Registration is required, and it is expected to reach capacity.