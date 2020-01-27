Beckley VA unveils emergency department renovations

Over the past year and half, the Beckley VA Medical Center’s Emergency Department has undergone extensive renovations.

On Monday, they officially unveiled the finished product.

“Seeing it all come together after all the four phases is truly amazing,” John Stout, the interim director, said. “The new space really opened up the emergency department and gave a lot more options to our staff in taking care of the veterans so it’s been a really rewarding experience to see it unfold from day one until now.”

The newly-renovated emergency department now comes complete with private patient check-in areas, a larger and more open waiting room, a women’s exam room and a mental health observation room. The $3 million-dollar project also aims to cut down on wait time.

“As a multi-phase project, it took us from 6 beds original construction to 11 beds at the end, so we’re at 11 beds now,” Facility Management Chief John Montgomery said.

There is also now a “Fast Track” option to address minor emergencies like small burns, lacerations and cold and flu symptoms.

VA employees say taking the center into the 21st century will make the veterans feel more comfortable and valued.

“We’ve got the best veterans in the country I believe here in West Virginia, so just grateful to them and hopefully they’ll enjoy this new emergency department and we’ll be able to provide really great healthcare to our veterans,” Stout said.