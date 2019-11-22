Beckley VA Medical Center replaces Chief of Staff

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler Barker Nov 22, 2019, 13:33 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Veterans Medical Center replaces Chief of Staff.

The following statement was issued to WOAY: “There are times in every organization when new leadership is needed. This is one of those times, and we are confident that as William Carson assumes the duties of Beckley VAMC acting chief of staff, he will provide consistency and strong leadership until a permanent chief of staff is named. We thank Dr. Mark Harris for his service, and wish him all the best in the future.”

The Beckley VA Medical Center has come under fire after sexual assault allegations arose earlier this year.  The U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says his office is investigating the matter.

Back in September, WOAY spoke with the Beckley VAMC Directo and who addressed the sexual assault allegations against a former employee.  He said an investigation by the inspector general was being conducted.

The employee that was fired over the alleged sexual assault allegations has not been named and it is not known when he was fired from his duties.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

 

