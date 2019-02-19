Beckley VA Medical Center Limits Visitations Due To Flu Cases

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center is limiting visitation due to an increase in regional influenza cases. Veterans on the Community Living Center floor, Hospice, Medical-Surgical Ward (3B), and in ICU are covered by this restriction.

During limited visitation, the follow is implemented:

• No more than two visitors per Veteran

• Visitors must be 14 years of age or older

• Visitors who have fever, cough, body aches, or a sore throat; or if the visitor has had contact with anyone who has had those symptoms within the last four days is asked to please postpone visit until symptoms are gone for 24 hours without the benefit of Aspirin, Tylenol, or Motrin

If there are extenuating circumstances and a visit is necessary, the charge nurse can assess the situation on a case by case basis.

Staff members who choose not to vaccinate must wear a mask when near patients and other employees. This precaution is being practiced and enforced at the Beckley VA Medical Center and the community clinics in Lewisburg and Princeton.

If you have any questions regarding this situation, please contact Natalie Gauldin, RN, at 304-255-2121 ext. 4457. To learn more about Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/#S4.