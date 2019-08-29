Beckley VA Medical Center Donates Over 3,200 Pounds Of Food

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WOAY)- The Warm Hands From Warm Hearts Center of Hope in Oak Hill has received a generous donation from the Beckley VA Medical Center.

The Beckley VA Medical Center donated over 3,200 pounds of food to Oak Hill’s Warm Hands From Warm Hearts Center of Hope. The food was donated voluntarily from employees during the Feds Feed Families campaign.

“The Feds Feed Families is a Nationwide event. Every VA goes head to head to see who raises the most money. This year was my job to take on this project,” said the program support at the Beckley VA Roy Bovee.

“We want to feed people. We want to feed God’s people and that’s everybody,” said Mike Bone, the Founder of Warm Hands From Warm Hearts.

The Beckley VA and the Center of Hope shattered last year’s collection of 1,300 pounds of food and this year’s goal of 2,000 pounds. The VA has set a nationwide goal to collect 115,000 pounds of food.

The center feeds 240 families a week, including veterans, the homeless, and low-income families and they are always taking donations.