Beckley VA Medical Center asks to be courteous to veterans with July 4th firework displays

BECKLEY (WOAY)- Many fireworks displays will be going on around area this week, but for some of America’s most patriotic citizens, it can be a terrifying experience.

Veterans, like the ones at the Beckley VA Medical Center, sometimes suffer from PTSD. The sound of fireworks can bring them back to times in combat. There hearts race, anxiety kicks. Although it is nearly impossible to stop people from setting off fireworks this time of year, Beckley VA today asked to warn your neighbors beforehand.

“People who are setting off fireworks maybe in their neighborhood, they should be courteous of their veteran neighbors,” Sarah Yoke, a veteran and Beckley VA Public Affairs Officer said. “Maybe they could give them a call or let them know when they’re going to be setting off fireworks and just be cognizant of the fact that there are people in the community who have negative reactions to fireworks.

Yoke also says that veterans should call the crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 and then press one to speak to someone that will comfort them.