Beckley VA Medical Celebrates National Donate Life Month

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center raised a flag today in honor of National Donate Life Month.

In a partnership with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, together they will be raising awareness about organ donation and how crucial it can be.

During today’s ceremony several veterans who have received organ transplants told the audience about their experiences.

One message that lingered throughout the ceremony is that help is available.

CORE Representative Sarah Clemente said, “A lot of Veterans are unaware that transplants are available to the VA hospital and it’s something that often covered they really should look into it, it’s an excellent facility and they have wonderful health outcomes and plus you’re inside the veterans family.”

For those interested in more information about Donate Life or organ donation click here.

