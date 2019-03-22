Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Beckley VA Hosts Inaugural Veterans’ Art Show
By Kassie SimmonsMar 21, 2019, 20:29 pm
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center hosted their first art show to allow veterans to show off their hard work and talent.
The art on display fit into a variety of genres. Veterans created woodworking projects, paintings, poetry and more. Throughout the event, the public was invited to view the artwork and vote on their favorite pieces.
The VA said they were looking into scheduling more in the future and expanding the event so more can participate and the artists can possibly sell some of their work.
“We get a lot of requests for things they’ve done such as woodworking and paintings, poetry, creative writing—and it’s a way to help them cope,” said peer support specialist J. R. Robinson. “Some of our mental health groups talk about wanting to share that and for other people to see. We thought ‘what better way to do that than have an art show?’”
Robinson said most veterans he interacts with has or has had a mental health condition such as anxiety, depression or even PTSD. He said engaging in the arts helps them cope.
