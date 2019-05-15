Beckley VA Hosts 2K Walk And Roll For Homeless Veterans

Beckley, W.Va (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center hosted its 2K walk and roll event today to support homeless veterans and promote active lifestyles.

This is the ninth year in a row that the VAMC has hosted this nationwide event. Participants got to hear the story of a former homeless veteran.

“When I came here I was depressed because I didn’t have any place to stay,” Army veteran Steven Brixey said. “I don’t have any friends or family here and it felt like friends and family when I got here.”

The National Chapter of the VFW Auxiliary had an already-scheduled visit to the Beckley VAMC today. The national president, Sandy Kriebel, said she was pleased with the turnout for the 2K.

“Our veterans have served this country, have given us all the freedoms that we live each day, so veterans are a priority,” she said. “So to us, Veterans Day is every day.”

The walk was open to the community, and all of the donations collected will go toward supporting homeless veterans in our area.