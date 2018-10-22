Search
Beckley VA Holding 3rd Annual Veterans’ Hospice & Palliative Care Conference

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 22, 2018, 10:48 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Beckley VA Medical Center is holding its 3rd Annual Veterans’ Hospice and Palliative Care Conference on November 16, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the main facility’s auditorium.

 

This year’s conference will focus on the importance of providing quality care through the life span, with emphasis on early identification of end-of-life goals.

 

Hospice is a philosophy of care that values life from the moment it begins to the moment it ends.

 

The Beckley VAMC Hospice team has been recognized in the past by the Bereaved Family Survey for their dedication in ensuring all Veterans are treated with dignity and respect at the end of their life.

 

Speakers will include employees from the Beckley VAMC and Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

There will also be a community partners presentation which will provide information about the region’s top providers in home hospice care.

 

The 2018 Conference has been approved for the following Continuing Education Units/Continuing Medical Education (CEU/CMU): Medical Providers – 7.5 hours; Social Work – 7.25 hours; Nursing – 8 hours; OT/OTA – 7 hours.

 

The event and education units are free. Lunch is provided for all attendees. Due to limited space, pre-registration is encouraged.

 

For more information and to register, please contact Trish Tolliver, Hospice & Palliative Care Coordinator.

 

The coordinator can be reached at  304-255-2121 ext. 4750 or at patricia.tolliver@va.gov.

Daniella Hankey

