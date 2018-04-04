Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Beckley Turns 180!
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Beckley Turns 180!

Jonathan ChanceBy Apr 04, 2018, 16:33 pm

18
0

The city of Beckley held a major celebration today. Beckley celebrated its 180th birthday on Wednesday afternoon.

The Park & Recreation Department ordered a cake for the celebration and Mayor Rob Rappold and
Local Historian Jerry Godfrey cut the cake.

Jerry Godfrey who portrays General Alfred Beckley says the man who the town was named
for had deep ties to Thomas Jefferson.

“John Beckley was a supporter of Thomas Jefferson, a personal friend of Thomas Jefferson. When
the British were attempting to burn Richmond, John Beckley and Thomas Jefferson moved all the records out that they could to Thomas Jefferson’s home in Monticello,” said Mr. Godfrey.

The NewsWatch family would like to extend our warmest wishes to Beckley in wishing our city a happy
birthday.

Comments

comments

Previous PostDon Blankenship Issues Statement on the Upper Big Branch Anniversary
Jonathan Chance

Jonathan Chance grew up in Birmingham, AL where he experienced many different types of weather. The storm that is remembered more than any other is the 2011 Super Outbreak. The tornadoes passed within 20 miles of his home and affected the lives of many people around him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: