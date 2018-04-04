Beckley Turns 180!

The city of Beckley held a major celebration today. Beckley celebrated its 180th birthday on Wednesday afternoon.

The Park & Recreation Department ordered a cake for the celebration and Mayor Rob Rappold and

Local Historian Jerry Godfrey cut the cake.

Jerry Godfrey who portrays General Alfred Beckley says the man who the town was named

for had deep ties to Thomas Jefferson.

“John Beckley was a supporter of Thomas Jefferson, a personal friend of Thomas Jefferson. When

the British were attempting to burn Richmond, John Beckley and Thomas Jefferson moved all the records out that they could to Thomas Jefferson’s home in Monticello,” said Mr. Godfrey.

The NewsWatch family would like to extend our warmest wishes to Beckley in wishing our city a happy

birthday.

