Beckley to vote on LGBTQ discrimination ordinance

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 02, 2019, 07:57 am

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Another West Virginia city is set to vote on adding protections for LGBTQ people.

The Register-Herald reports the city of Beckley will hold a first reading for the ordinance on Jan. 8. If it passes, Beckley would become the 13th city in West Virginia to approve such an ordinance.

The vote comes after Mayor Rob Rappold asked the city council in November to consider an ordinance prohibiting housing and employment discrimination against those who identify as LGBTQ. A similar measure was proposed in 2014, but was tabled amid community opposition.

The current code aligns with federal law and prohibits housing and employment discrimination based on sex, race and religion.

The Beckley Human Rights Commission voted on Dec. 6 to amend city code to protect LGBTQ.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

