Beckley State Police need your help finding a wanted man

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – State Police in Beckley need your help finding a fugitive.

Police tell WOAY that David Ray Grimes, 31, was last seen in the Beckley area. Grimes is from Mabscott and is 6’, 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored t-shirt. Grimes also has facial and arm tattoos.

Grimes is wanted for parole violations.

If you know where Grimes May be or see him, call Beckley State Police or 911.