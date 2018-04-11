Beckley Shooting Victim Passes Away, Police Still looking For Shooter

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday at approximately 4:00 am, Beckley Police Officers responded to the area of West Neville St. at Pike St.

Upon arrival a gunshot victim was located. The victim was taken to Raleigh General Hospital and then moved to CAMC Hospital in Charleston, WV.

4-11-18 On Tuesday at approximately 5:15 pm the victim of the shooting mentioned above passed away.

He is identified as 40, Corey Jerome Henry of Beckley, WV.

The investigation is proceeding now as a homicide investigation.

An autopsy is pending and detectives continue to interview witnesses and actively work the investigation.

Anyone with information contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

