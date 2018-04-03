Beckley Rotary Club Rewards Local Martial Arts Institute

The Beckley Rotary Club honored one local group with a grant on Tuesday afternoon.
The grant was given to the East Park Martial Arts Club because of their involvement
with the community.
The club offers free Karate lessons to both children and adults who want to learn
self-defense.
Sensei Horton says Martial Arts will give students a head start in life by them learning
respect.
“Martial Arts begin and ends with respect, it takes more than that, but that is a huge start.
If they can get that instilled in who they are as they grow it will really give them a head start
in their life,” said Sensei Horton.
The Martial Arts Club is located at 100 Washington Street in Beckley.
If you would like more information you can see what they have to offer by looking at their facebook page.
facebook.com/EastParkMartialArts
