Beckley Rotary Club held its final program of 2019 centered around opioid crisis

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Rotary club held its final program of 2019 centered around the opioid crisis. The discussion centered around the topic of dealing with the opioid crisis. Guest speaker Dr. James Berry discussed with WVU is doing around the crisis in our state and communities.

“I’m convinced that we in West Virginia have both the talent and the will to look at how do we go about solving this problem. Because we are the hardest hit in the nation. People have been rolling up their sleeves and communities have been coming together and trying to learn about addiction,” said Addiction Psychiatry James Berry.

Those interested in becoming a member should visit www.beckleyrotary.org.