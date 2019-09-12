Beckley Remembers 9/11 At Annual Memorial Ceremony

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Since its placement in 2011, the 9/11 memorial in Uptown Beckley has served as a reminder of the tragic events that took the lives of 2,977 people in 2001.

With a granite base and a giant piece of steel from the North Tower, the memorial has also been the gathering site for the remembrance service, and it will be for years to come.

“We have made the pledge and the promise that for many years to come after we’re gone that our children and our children’s children will never forget about 9/11,” Sherrie Hunter, a member of the 9/11 Memorial committee, said. “It’s a time in our American history where we bound together.”

The hope is that this event serves as a reminder for those who experienced that day and moves future generations who weren’t alive at the time.

“I love hearing people’s stories,” Braxton Keffer, a student from Mt. View Christian School, said. “I just gather it all up.”

And the speakers at the ceremony reminded everyone not just about the lives lost but about the way the country responded.

“We more importantly came together as who we are and that is humans,” Raleigh County Fire Levy Director Kevin Price said. “Humans that felt for our fellow man, humans that had compassion for the event.”

The ceremony concluded by giving everyone a chance to touch the monument and look at the granite that bears the words: We Will Never Forget.