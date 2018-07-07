Beckley Recycling Bins In Front Of Sam’s No Longer Available

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Recycling bins located in front of Sam’s Club of Beckley will no longer be available to the public.

After years of discussions and educational efforts, Sam’s corporate has made the decision to remove the bins on the property. This decision was made based on the misuse of the bin location with household trash, construction trash, automobile parts etc. being placed around the bins daily. The RCSWA has begun looking for a more secured location for placement of the bins that can be monitored.

Please remember…..ONLY these items can be placed in the white recycling bins:

Newspaper, office paper, aluminum cans, rinsed tin cans, cardboard and plastic (#1) containers such as water bottles, soda bottles and plastic (#2) such as detergent bottles, milk jugs.

The public can continue to bring recyclables to the RCSWA located on Ragland Road or to one of the following school locations:

Summer Recycling Bin Locations

Ghent Elementary

St. Francis

Independence Middle School

Greater Beckley Christian School

I Heart Church

ACT

Erma Byrd Center

Trap Hill Middle

United Methodist Temple

Beckley Elementary

St. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Oak Hill

Beaver Volunteer Fire Dept.

Bradley Volunteer Fire Dept.

Erma Byrd Higher Education Center – Beaver