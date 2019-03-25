Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport Warning People About Pet Scams

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Pet scams may not seem like a major problem in Beckley, but The Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport tells us a different story.

We’re told they are seeing more and more people show up that are paying for a pet, that never shows up. Airport manager Tom Cochrane, says, it starts with a simple internet search for pets for sale. These all too common scenarios end with bogus company websites, and thousands of dollars lost.

Anyone who feels they might be involved in this type of scam is encouraged to collect as much information about the scammer as they can and call the police.