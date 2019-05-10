Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport On Hold For Runway Repaving

Tyler BarkerBy May 10, 2019, 10:00 am

BECKLEY, WV (AP) – A West Virginia airport has put all commercial flights on hold as it works to repaves its main runway.

The Register-Herald reports Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport has put the flights on hold until June 10 as the runway undergoes a $4.2 million repaving job. The Federal Aviation Administration awarded the airport $4.5 million for repairs as part of a five-year capital improvement plan submitted last year.

Airport carrier Contour Airlines is refunding customers for any flights from Beckley during the hold. Airport manager Tom Cochran says the 6,750-foot-long runaway is riddled with potholes. It was built in 1978 and last paved in 2001.

A smaller runway will be available for use by business carriers and the airfield’s resident pilots. Cochran says this runaway isn’t long enough for commercial flight landings.

