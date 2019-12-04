Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce holds annual Holiday Celebration

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Beckley- Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Holiday Celebration took place tonight.

The celebration was held at the Beckley- Raleigh County Convention Center from five until seven this evening. There, new and existing Chamber of Commerce members, business representatives and clients interacted with each other while checking out vendors and participating in raffles. Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mike Tyree explained why this event is so important.

“Networking, networking, networking. That’s the lifeblood of the business world and if you get to meet someone in a social setting, away from the office, many times, it’s much easier to do business with them because you feel like you have a relationship with them. We feel like networking is one of the best things we do,” said Tyree.

This event is known as one of the best holiday networking events in Southern West Virginia.