Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held its Career Day Essay Award reception

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This evening the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Career Day Essay Award reception in downtown Beckley.

Every year students are asked by their teachers to write an essay about their experience at career day and career opportunities they learned about. The Education Committee reviews the essays and selects winners from each school. This year’s overall essay winner Emma Arthur says winning the award pushes her to do more essay competitions.

“I didn’t expect that I would win it. I know that I write good essays because everyone tells me so, but I didn’t think that I would win the overall winner,” said 8th grader Emma Arthur.

Overall winner Arthur received a certificate and a $100 cash prize.