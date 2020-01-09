Beckley Psychiatrist has medical license suspended

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local psychiatrist has medical license suspended due to a sexual relationship with a patient.

The West Virginia State Board of Medicine has suspended Dr. Omar Hasan’s medical license for a minimum of one year and until it is lifted or otherwise modified by the board.

On November 8, 2019, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued a decision denying Hasan’s appeal to overturn a 2017 State Board of Medicine decision to suspend his license.

Hasan is prohibited from practicing medicine and surgery in the State of West Virginia for one year. Hasan will also have to pay court costs for filing the hearing.