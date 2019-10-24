Beckley prepares for Halloween tailgate

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- For those who may not live in a trick or treating friendly neighborhood you now have a solution. The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia is organizing a Halloween tailgate.

They began this tailgate 33 years ago and have been doing it ever since. Director of Parks and Rec Leslie Baker says this event is aimed at families who may not have the ability to trick or treat in their neighborhood. She emphasized how this safe location allows for children to have fun without worries.

The event is at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway from 11am-1pm.