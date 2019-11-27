Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Beckley Police will get $1,500 raise starting in December
FeaturedNewsWatchTop Stories

Beckley Police will get $1,500 raise starting in December

Anna SaundersBy Nov 26, 2019, 21:00 pm

2
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Common Council voted on Tuesday night to officially give Beckley Police a $1,500 raise.

Originally, the ordinance included retention bonuses to help keep sworn officers, but that was taken out of the ordinance before the vote as Chief Lonnie Christian says the department and city are still working out the details. However, Chief Christian says he is pleased with the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting. 

“Right now there’s a national shortage of police officers so there’s a huge competition in order to get good applicants and to retain your officers so this is just one of the things that we’re doing to stay competitive in pay, not necessarily trying to detract from other agencies but just trying to retain what we have,” Chief Christian said. 

The raise will go into effect on December 1. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X