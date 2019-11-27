Beckley Police will get $1,500 raise starting in December

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Common Council voted on Tuesday night to officially give Beckley Police a $1,500 raise.

Originally, the ordinance included retention bonuses to help keep sworn officers, but that was taken out of the ordinance before the vote as Chief Lonnie Christian says the department and city are still working out the details. However, Chief Christian says he is pleased with the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting.

“Right now there’s a national shortage of police officers so there’s a huge competition in order to get good applicants and to retain your officers so this is just one of the things that we’re doing to stay competitive in pay, not necessarily trying to detract from other agencies but just trying to retain what we have,” Chief Christian said.

The raise will go into effect on December 1.