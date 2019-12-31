BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police warns public not to shoot guns in the air while celebrating New Year’s. Before you shoot a gun this New Years’ Eve just know it might not be the smartest choice. Beckley polices are sending a strong warning to not celebrate with your guns.

“Probably lack of knowledge, lack of forethought, lack of education, lack of responsibility. There a lot of things that played into it probably,” said Sergent Jamie Blume.

Celebratory gunfire has been popular in recent years. But the reality is, it can cause property damaged, injury and even death.

“When someone indiscriminately fires a gun especially in city limits then they’re breaking a lot of laws. There are laws that restrict people from firing 500 feet within a dwelling. Anything from a misdemeanor to a felony. So it is not a good idea for a lot of different reasons,” said Blume.

From the law of gravity, what goes up must come down.

“Whenever they fire a gun into the air for no reason, not at a target then they’re breaking all four of those universal fire rules and they need to understand that what goes up comes down its basic physics. They are responsible whenever they fire a bullet into the air it doesn’t just disintegrate and go away that piece of led or that piece of metal falls back to the earth and their cases every year where someone gets hit on accident when a bullet falls back to the ground,” said Blume. “It could just be property damaged, but it could hurt or even kill somebody and that obvious a problem. So they need to have a realization that’s a possibility whenever they do something like that,” said Sergeant Blume.