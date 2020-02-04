Beckley police shares weekly Facebook videos

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley police recently started a series of Facebook videos where they will highlight aspects of the Beckley police department.

The three to five minute weekly clips will share details about crime analytics, recruitment, strategic planning and a large range of other topics that only trained personnel would know. Chief of Police Lonnie Christian says the purpose of the video segments is to get information to the public.

“What we’re trying to do is put out of a video every week. We’re new to this so we’re not sure how our production will go with this. We’re doing everything on our own so we’re learning as we go. It’s a great experience and it’s a way for officers to share what they do every day,” said Christian.

Each video will feature various officers speaking on a particular topic.