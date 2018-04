BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police responded to an early morning shooting on West Neville Street early this morning.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that the call came in at around 4 am of an active shooter.

Police are still looking for the suspect but no information has been given out of a description.

One person was transported to the hospital but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

The streets were shut down but have sense reopened.

Stay with WOAY for further updates.

