Beckley police search for burglary suspects

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police are looking for two suspects in a burglary case.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Edgewood Drive in Beckley.
Anyone with information on the identity of the subjects is asked to contact Cpl. Naomi Cook with the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia.
Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.
WOAY-TV is a family owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County Virginia.