Beckley Police Reminding Drivers What To Do When Traffic Lights Are Out

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 26, 2019, 15:17 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)  – The Beckley Police Department reminds drivers of what you are supposed to do when a traffic light is out.

“What are you supposed to do when you approach a traffic light that’s out? The answer is, treat it like a four-way stop. Come to a complete stop, and yield the right-of-way to drivers on your right. If the right is clear, continue carefully through the intersection. Drive safe! Slow down! Be patient.”

