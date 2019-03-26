Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Beckley Police Reminding Drivers What To Do When Traffic Lights Are Out
By Tyler BarkerMar 26, 2019, 15:17 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department reminds drivers of what you are supposed to do when a traffic light is out.
“What are you supposed to do when you approach a traffic light that’s out? The answer is, treat it like a four-way stop. Come to a complete stop, and yield the right-of-way to drivers on your right. If the right is clear, continue carefully through the intersection. Drive safe! Slow down! Be patient.”
